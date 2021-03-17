EU ambassadors agree on sanctions against Russia over human rights violations — source

BRUSSELS, March 17. /TASS/. The ambassadors of 27 European Union member states have wrapped up the process to agree on new sanctions against individuals, including Russian nationals whom the EU deems responsible for human rights violations, a source in one of the EU countries’ delegations to the Council of the EU told TASS on Wednesday.
"The permanent members have given their final approval to a new blacklist of individuals involved in human rights violations, which includes individuals from various countries, namely Russia, China and Libya," the source said.
According to the diplomat, the foreign ministers of EU member states are expected to endorse the decision at their next meeting on March 22.
According to earlier reports, the EU ambassadors initially approved the blacklist on March 11.
On March 2, the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia based on the EU human rights mechanism over the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny. The sanctions target head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, Federal Penitentiary Service Director Alexander Kalashnikov and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.