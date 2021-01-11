Moldova to begin inoculate residents against coronavirus in February

CHISINAU, January 11. /TASS/. Moldovan authorities plan to begin inoculation of residents against the coronavirus in February, State Secretary of Moldova’s Health Ministry Tatyana Zatyk said at a joint press conference with a representative of the World Health Organization on Monday.
"We received a confirmation that by the end of January we will receive the first batch of a vaccine with the assistance of the mechanism of global access to COVID-19 vaccines (COVAX). This will allow to begin inoculation of residents in early February which will be conducted in three phases," she said. She specified that during the first phase the vaccine will be administered to doctors, during the second - to teachers, members of law enforcement and social workers, people over 60 years of age. The third phase involves general vaccination. According to the official, the republic will obtain the vaccine free of charge for 20% of population, additionally it is planned to purchase more for another 30%.
Earlier, former Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu turned for assistance in obtaining the vaccine against the coronavirus to Russia and a number of the EU countries. Later, Moldovan former President Igor Dodon reported that in the near future the republic should receive approximately 130,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, sharing some of it with Transnistria. Romania promised to provide another 200,000 doses.
On November 30, Moldova re-imposed a state of emergency in the healthcare system which will remain in effect until January 15. The national emergency commission on public health ordered to partially switch public officials to working remotely. Outdoor activities in the parks are banned and elderly people are allowed to leave homes only to buy food or medicine. Additionally, night clubs, theaters, and cinemas have to remain closed after 22:00. The country barred entry to foreigners and banned mass events. Wearing protective masks in public spaces is compulsory.