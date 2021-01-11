Moldova to begin inoculate residents against coronavirus in February

CHISINAU, January 11. /TASS/. Moldovan authorities plan to begin inoculation of residents against the coronavirus in February, State Secretary of Moldova’s Health Ministry Tatyana Zatyk said at a joint press conference with a representative of the World Health Organization on Monday.

"We received a confirmation that by the end of January we will receive the first batch of a vaccine with the assistance of the mechanism of global access to COVID-19 vaccines (COVAX). This will allow to begin inoculation of residents in early February which will be conducted in three phases," she said. She specified that during the first phase the vaccine will be administered to doctors, during the second - to teachers, members of law enforcement and social workers, people over 60 years of age. The third phase involves general vaccination. According to the official, the republic will obtain the vaccine free of charge for 20% of population, additionally it is planned to purchase more for another 30%.