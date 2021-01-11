Lukashenko: Belarus ready to host Hockey World Championship if IIHF withstands pressure

MINSK, January 11. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to host the IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship at any time if the global ice hockey federation is able to withstand an unjust pressure, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Answering the main question of how I feel about all the fuss regarding the World Championship in Belarus, I can sincerely say that I am calm about it," Lukashenko said during his meeting with IIHF President Rene Fasel in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

"If Latvia withdraws, we will hold the World Championship in Belarus and it will be the best ever [IIHF] World Championship," Belarusian BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

The 2021 IIHF World Championship was initially scheduled to be co-hosted by Latvia and Belarus between May 7 and 23, 2021. However, the IIHF Congress on June 22, 2020 announced new dates for the 2021 World Championship in Latvia and Belarus, taking into account the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Matches of the 2021 IIHF World Championship in the Latvian capital of Riga and the Belarusian capital of Minsk were moved to be played between May 21 and June 6, 2021.

Swiss-based newspaper Watson reported in late December that the IIHF administration made a decision to relocate matches of the 2021 IIHF World Championship from Belarus to another country.