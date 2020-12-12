Vaccination against COVID-19 in US to begin in 24 hours, says President Trump

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. President of the United States Donald Trump announced that the national administration granted its approval to start vaccines of Pfizer and BioNTech against the novel coronavirus.

The New York daily reported earlier in the day that the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccines of Pfizer and BioNTech to combat the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

"This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history," US President Donald Trump stated in his video on Twitter. "It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all."

The New York Times daily announced that "the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, clearing the way for millions of highly vulnerable people to begin receiving the vaccine within days."