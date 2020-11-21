Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia sign documents on peacekeepers in Karabakh

YEREVAN, November 21. /TASS/. Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu during their meeting in Yerevan on Saturday signed a package of documents regulating activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

"During the meeting, Defense Ministers Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu signed a package of documents regulating activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement said.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Armenia highly appreciates the work of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on setting up interdepartmental center for humanitarian response.

"The work of the Russian peacekeepers was highly appreciated, as well as the decree of the President of Russia on the creation of an interdepartmental center for humanitarian response, which is already beginning to work," he said.

On Saturday, Russia’s intergovernmental delegation arrived in Yerevan, which includes Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would send a delegation to Azerbaijan and Armenia, consisting of the heads of a number of ministries and departments. The Russian leader stressed that the delegation’s task would be to consider the most pressing issues of the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, including humanitarian issues.