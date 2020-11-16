Turkish army shelling border communities in northern Syria

TASS, November 16. The Turkish army artillery is shelling Syrian communities located to the west of the border town of Tell Abyad in the Raqqa Province, the Kurdish Firat News Agency reported Monday. According to the agency, two villages came under heavy fire, leading to destruction and injuries; the numbers are being specified.

Earlier, more residential communities were shelled near the town of Ain Issa located along the strategic Aleppo-Hasakah highway. There have been no reports of injuries among civilians from these towns and villages.

On October 9, 2019, Turkey announced Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria with the aim to create a 30-km buffer zone where Syrian refugees would return from Turkey. Kurds withdrew their units from these areas but carry out armed sallies from time to time. In March 2018, Turkish troops occupied the Afrin Region populated by Kurds and located 65 km away from Aleppo.