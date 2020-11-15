Several dozen protesters detained in downtown Minsk

MINSK, November 15. /TASS/. Several dozen people were detained near Pushkinskaya metro station in Minsk where opposition activists are gathering to pay tribute to a Minsk citizen, Roman Bondarenko, who died on November 12, a TASS correspondent reported.

A large number of security forces and special equipment have been concentrated near the metro station. They are preventing protesters from approaching a "people’s memorial" set up on the site where another Minsk citizen Alexander Taraykovsky was killed early on August 11.

The opposition gathered at noon to hold a march near Pushkinskaya metro station and then go along Orlovskaya Street to Chervyakova Street, dubbed the "square of change." On November 11, Bondarenko clashed with several people dressed in civilian clothes. Shortly after he was detained and then rushed to a hospital from the central police department in Minsk. Police claimed that he had sustained injuries during the fight. Late on November 12 the man died.