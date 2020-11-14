US documents over 154,500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

NEW YORK, November 14. /TASS/. The US has documented over 154,500 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a record high since the start of the pandemic, CNN informed on Friday, citing Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

According to JHU, the US documented 154,576 cases of COVID-19 on November 13. The daily case count has surpassed 100,000 for the past 12 days. The previous record was set on November 12, with 153,496 cases recorded.

Texas was the first American state with over 1 mln COVID-19 cases recorded. California has now joined it, with 1,009,885 documented cases of the virus.

According to the university, the US ranks first on the amount of coronavirus cases and deaths, with over 10.7 mln cases and 244,169 deaths recorded.