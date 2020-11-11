Baku believes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue resolved - envoy

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved and is not faced by Azerbaijan anymore, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said Wednesday.

"This is not a ceasefire, this is a resolution of the Karabakh issue. <…> Baku is no longer facing this problem, it is no more, it is resolved," he said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.