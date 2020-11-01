Georgian opposition plans to hold rally in downtown Tbilisi on Sunday

TBILISI, November 1. /TASS/. The Georgian opposition does not agree with the preliminary results of Saturday’s parliamentary election and calls on people to take part in a protest rally in the country’s capital of Tbilisi on Sunday, National Movement member Nika Melia said.

"It was not an election, it was a war and we haven’t lost the war," he pointed out.

After the Central Election Commission’s chief announced the preliminary results of the vote, representatives of several opposition parties came together to develop a unified action plan and said they did not agree with the results.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday. The country’s 150-seat parliament will be made up of 120 members elected through a proportional voting system and 30 members elected through a majority system. According to the Central Election Commission, the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party gained 49.98% of the vote with 50.45% of ballots counted and the bloc "United National Movement - United Opposition 'Strength is in Unity'" garnered 25.42%. Candidates from the Georgian Dream party are reportedly winning in all 30 single-mandate constituencies. As many as 48 political parties and two blocs participated in the election, according to preliminary results, five parties and two blocs will enter parliament.