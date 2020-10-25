Over 100 protesters detained in Belarus - human rights center

MINSK, October 25. /TASS/. More than 100 people were detained during Sunday’s protests in Belarus, the Vesna unregistered human rights center reported.

The list of those detained in Minsk, Grodno, Brest and other Belarusian cities has 113 names.

Protest marches dubbed the Popular Ultimatum are being held in Belarus on Sunday. In Minsk, police used riot control means after demonstrators were near President Alexander Lukashenko’s residence. When several thousands of protesters tried to come to the residence, they were stopped by riot police and internal troops. When the protesters began to retreat from the area, police blocked their passage again. According to a TASS correspondent, the police used flash and bang grenades.

Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova confirmed the use of riot control means against the protesters. "Law enforcers used riot control means against the protesters in front of the Central district police department to stop illegal actions," she told TASS. She did nor specify however which means had been used.

Meanwhile, according to the opposition website Nasha Niva, at least one person was hurt by a flash and bang grenade. The man reportedly received a leg wound from its fragments.

No official confirmation is available so far.

Chemodanova told TASS the police were detaining "aggressive protesters" in Minsk.