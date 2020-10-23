Kyrgyzstan remains adherent to international obligations, says Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan remains adherent to all its international obligations, and guarantees protection of rights of foreign investors and foreign citizens on its territory, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev said during his press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The top diplomat noted that the political situation in the republic has stabilized, that political processes have returned to the legal dimension and that the state authorities are legitimate.

"In this regard, Kyrgyzstan states that it remains adherent to all its international obligations and strict compliance to all previously signed bilateral and multilateral treaties, as well as protection of the investors’ rights and security of foreign citizens on its territory," Kazakbayev underscored.

The Minister disclosed that the sides underscored that events within the previously announced cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia must continue "with consideration of the epidemic situation in the countries," adding that the cross-year closure ceremony should take place in Kyrgyzstan in 2021.

Besides, the top diplomat expressed his gratitude for "Russia’s invaluable support of the Kyrgyz people during a difficult period."

Earlier Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the events in Kyrgyzstan a "calamity" of the Kyrgyz people. He viewed the recent coup with regret but expressed his hope that the situation will normalize, the Republic will develop and Russia will preserve "the best relations" with it.

Mass riots engulfed the Kyrgyzstan capital city of Bishkek after the October 4 elections. The Central Electoral Commission voided the results and the scheduled repeat elections to December 20. The Prime Minister and the speaker of the parliament resigned. Kanat Isayev has become the new speaker, while Sadyr Japarov has become the new Prime Minister. He has also become the acting President after Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on October 15.