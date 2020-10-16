Kyrgyzstan’s early presidential polls tentatively scheduled for January 17

BISHKEK, October 16. /TASS/. Early presidential election in Kyrgyzstan has been tentatively scheduled for January 17, 2021, the head of the country’s Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, told TASS on Friday.

"[The date of an] early presidential election is appointed by Jogorku Kenesh (parliament)," she said, adding that in line with the country’s law, the polls are to be held within three months after the president’s resignation.

"Tentatively, it [the date] is January 17," she added.