Russia to remain Kyrgyzstan’s main strategic partner - new PM Japarov

BISHKEK, October 10. /TASS/. Russia will remain the key strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan, newly-appointed Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said in Bishkek on Saturday.

When asked about prospects for cooperation between the two countries, Japarov said, "Russia is our strategic partner and will remain as such."

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament approved Japarov as prime minister earlier in the day.

"I take full responsibility for the government’s work," Japarov stressed adding that in his recent conversation with Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the president promised to "step down" after Japarov’s appointment as prime minister.

Japarov was nominated for prime minister amid protests and mass riots raging in Kyrgyzstan since October 5. In the early hours of October 6, representatives of the parties that had failed to enter the parliament in the election started unrest, seized governmental buildings and released ex-President Almazbek Atambayev and other politicians, including Japarov, from detention centers. Japarov was jailed for hostage taking in 2013. The Central Election Committee invalidated the results of the election.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov urged the party leaders to return the political process into a legal field and signed decrees dismissing the government and prime minister and appointing new law enforcement chiefs. In a decree Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in Bishkek from October 9 until October 21.