Curfew imposed in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek amid riots

BISHKEK, October 10. /TASS/. The Commandant’s Office of the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek imposed a curfew in the city and banned rallies amid riots, the capital’s Interior Department reported on Saturday.

"To impose a curfew on the territory of the city of Bishkek from 21:00 (18:00 Moscow time) to 05:00 (02:00 Moscow time) for all citizens and stateless persons, except for state and municipal employees carrying out and facilitating the activity of the Bishkek Commandant’s Office," says the text of the order posted on the Facebook of the press office of the Bishkek Interior Department.

"A ban is imposed on holding assemblies, rallies, street processions, demonstrations and pickets, and also on spectacular sports and other mass events on the territory of the city of Bishkek," the statement says.