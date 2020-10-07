Azerbaijan only strikes military targets, Aliyev says

ANKARA, October 7. /TASS/. Azerbaijan conducts military strikes on military targets exclusively, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview for CNN Turk Wednesday.

"We do not conduct strikes on civilians, we only strike military targets," Aliyev underscored.

Meanwhile, he stated that Armenia "conducts war crimes." According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan "collects evidence of war crimes."

He disclosed that Azerbaijan has no issues with Russia over the Nagorno-Karabakh escalation. "Russia is the only OSCE Minsk Group co-chair state who neighbors us. We have historic relations with Russia. At this period, relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have improved, there are no problems," the president said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.