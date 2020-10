WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he had given his permission to completely declassify all information regarding his purported ties with Russia and the hack of his former election rival Hillary Clinton’s mail.

"I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!" Trump said in a Twitter post.