Ukraine documents 3,228 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

KIEV, September 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian medics have documented 3,228 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, which is 10% lower than the day before, when a record 3,584 infections were recorded, the Ukrainian Health Ministry informed on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, 3,228 new cases have been documented," the ministry informs, adding that since the start of the pandemic, 169,472 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the country. In the past 24 hours, 68 people have died, with the overall death toll since the start of the pandemic hitting 3,468. In the past 24 hours, 1,573 people have recovered, and since the start of the epidemic, 75,486 patients have beaten the virus.

According to the Health Ministry, since the start of the pandemic, 1,985,802 swab tests for COVID-19 have been held, out of which 8.5% have been positive. Some 4.7% of the population have been covered by testing so far.

Ukraine confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 3 in the Chernovtsy Region. The government imposed a lockdown on March 17. Later on, restrictions were extended until the end of October. Since August 1, new rules of adaptive quarantine have been in effect: the country’s regions are divided into four zones with different restrictions depending on the epidemiological situation.