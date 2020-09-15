Palestine national meeting to take place in Moscow over next two months

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A meeting between Palestine’s main political forces may take place in Moscow within the next two months, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Tuesday.

On September 9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov informed that a Palestine meeting might take place in Moscow in a month or a month and a half.

"Yes, it is true," Nofal said, commenting on Bogdanov’s statement. "We welcome Russia’s initiative on holding an inter-Palestinian meeting in Moscow. We believe in Russia’s role in this area. There is no official date so far."

The diplomat noted that the preparatory stage of the talks leading up to the Moscow meeting is currently underway in Palestine.