Lukashenko says events in Belarus are not yet at their peak

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. The developments in Belarus have not yet reached their peak, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Today problems are surfacing for us both from the inside and the outside. We already see it openly that these are absolutely coordinated actions. But this is not even a peak yet. The events will develop correspondingly but we understand in which direction," the state-run BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.