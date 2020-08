Thousands of tractor plant workers head to downtown Minsk after PM’s refusal to talk

MINSK, August 14. /TASS/. Belarusian riot police officers have lowered their shields during a protest held in downtown Minsk as a sign of solidarity with the protesters.

Several thousand protesters gathered on Independence Square in Minsk demanding the resignation of incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, TASS reports from the scene.