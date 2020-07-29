US imposes sanctions on Syrian President Assad’s son, Army division

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The US imposed sanctions on four Syrian citizens, including President Bashar al-Assad’s son Hafez, as well as against ten organizations, including the 1st Armored Division of the Syrian Arab Army, US Department of Treasury announced on its website Wednesday.

The sanctions were introduced in compliance with the US "Caesar act," which entered force on June 17.

In particular, one Syrian businessman and 9 organizations were blacklisted for "enrichment of the Syrian regime by construction of luxury real estate."

"While corrupt businessmen with ties to Assad invest in luxury real estate made possible by forced displacement of innocent civilians, they also worsen the oppression of the Syrian people," said Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

The sanctions also cover Bashar al-Assad’s son Hafez, born in 2001, as well as the 1st Armored Division of the Syrian Arab Army and its commander Zuheir al-Assad, and his son Karam Assad.