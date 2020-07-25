Israel’s strike on Syrian military facilities leaves two injured — SANA

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. At least two people were injured when Israeli military helicopters attacked several Syrian military facilities in the south of the country, the state-run SANA news agency said on Saturday.

According to the agency, three Syrian army outposts were attacked by Israel.

On Friday night, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) press service said Israeli military helicopters had attacked several Syrian army facilities in the country’s south in response to the shelling of the Golan Heights earlier in the day.

"Earlier today, munitions were fired from Syria toward Israel’s Golan Heights. In response, several minutes later, strike helicopters of the Israeli Defense Forces attacked military targets in southern Syria, belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces," the IDF press service said in a statement. "Several targets were struck, including the Syrian army’s observation posts and surveillance facilities located at Syrian army’s bases."

The Golan Heights, an integral part of Syria starting from 1944, were seized by Israel in the six-day war in 1967. Fourteen years later, the Israeli parliament unilaterally proclaimed sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The UN Security Council on December 17, 1981 declared these actions null and void.