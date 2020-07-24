Iranian passenger plane intercepted by fighter jets earlier safely lands in Tehran

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. Iran’s Mahan Air passenger plane that was intercepted by fighter jets when flying over Syria earlier has landed safely in Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

The plane has landed at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. The plane returned to Tehran after refueling in Beirut.

Mahan Air will make an official statement regarding the incident within the day, the company noted.

On Thursday evening, two fighter jets intercepted a Mahan Air passenger plane flying over Syria. The plane was headed to Lebanon and landed safely at Beirut Airport. As a result of forced maneuvering, three passengers of the plane as well as several members of the crew have been injured. The pilot of the Iranian plane claimed that the fighter jets were American.