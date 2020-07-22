Russia, Turkey hold consultations on resolving Libyan conflict

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have held inter-agency consultations on resolving the Libyan conflict in Ankara on July 21-22, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The parties thoroughly discussed various aspects of issues facing the Middle East, focusing on the need to put an end to military activities in Libya as soon as possible and find a long-term solution," the statement reads.

The consultations involved Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and Defense Ministry officials, as well as Turkish officials led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

Libya crisis

There currently are two governments in Libya: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, which is headquartered in the country’s capital of Tripoli, and a cabinet based in the country’s east, which has the support of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In the spring of 2019, Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli and the GNA requested Turkey’s support.