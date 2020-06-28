{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Trump not briefed on Russia’s alleged proposal to Taliban, says White House

Earlier The New York Times reported that several months ago US President was briefed on the fact that Russia had allegedly offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill American troops
White House AP Photo/Susan Walsh
White House
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was not briefed on the fact that Russia had allegedly offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill American troops, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Saturday.

The New York Times reported on Friday that an unidentified unit of the Russian military intelligence had secretly incited militants of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to attack servicemen of the international coalition in Afghanistan. The intelligence finding was submitted to US President Donald Trump several months ago, according to the publication.

"The United States receives thousands of intelligence reports a day, and they are subject to strict scrutiny," McEnany said. "While the White House does not routinely comment on alleged intelligence or internal deliberations, the CIA Director, National Security Advisor, and the Chief of Staff can all confirm that neither the President nor the Vice President were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence," she added. "This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter," White House Press Secretary noted.

A representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier on Saturday that the New York Times publication was fabricated by the US intelligence agencies. "That unpretentious fake clearly demonstrates low intellectual abilities of US intelligence propagandists who have to invent such nonsense instead of devising something more credible," the ministry said. It also pointed to the US intelligence agencies’ involvement in Afghan drug trafficking. The ministry suggested that those actions might stem from the fact that the US intelligence agencies "do not like that our and their diplomats have teamed up to facilitate the start of peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban."

The Russian Embassy in Washington said on Friday that false publications by the US media about Russia and Afghanistan had already led to direct threats against Russian diplomats.

WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 179,000
The number of fatalities increased by 6,866
Read more
Russian space firm signs deal to send two tourists to orbital outpost in 2023
Under the contract, one of the space tourists who will travel to the ISS in 2023 will make a spacewalk together with a professional cosmonaut, the Energia Space Rocket Corporation announced on Thursday
Read more
Court hands director Serebrennikov three-year suspended sentence
He is also to pay a fine of about $11,480 under the verdict
Read more
Russia’s only female cosmonaut expected to make spaceflight in autumn of 2022
Anna Kikina was admitted to the Russian cosmonaut corps in 2012
Read more
Russia ready to sign new deal with Turkey on S-400 air defense systems
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase the air defense missile systems from Russia
Read more
Amount of fake news on constitutional amendments vote ‘off the charts’ — Kremlin
The spokesman was asked to comment on reports that one voting station was deployed in the trunk of a car that moved from house to house collecting ballots
Read more
Russia Foreign Ministry: NYT article on Russia in Afghanistan fake from US intelligence
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to US intelligence agencies’ involvement in Afghan drug trafficking
Read more
Trump vowed to exit NATO because members supported Nord Stream 2, says Bolton
This is what Bolton says in his latest book entitled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir
Read more
International flights from Russia may start in July
Regular and charter international air traffic is fully closed since March 27
Read more
Russia’s Tu-160M, Tu-22M3M bombers to get new navigation system for mid-air refueling
The navigation system is designed to detect an aerial refueling tanker and make two planes reach the designated point for mid-air refueling
Read more
Radiation levels at northwestern Russian NPPs normal — company
Nuclear and radiation security agencies of Sweden, Norway and Finland reportedly detected a slight increase in nuclear isotopes in the atmosphere above northern European territories
Read more
Turnout at online vote on Russian constitutional amendments surpasses 49.5%
The online vote began on June 25 and will end on June 30
Read more
Coronavirus pandemic receding in Russia, says Putin
Consequently, the number of tasks for the volunteers is going down, according to the Russian president
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Kosovo plan and a SWIFT embargo for Russia, China in the cards
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 25
Read more
Seven Tu-142 aircraft fly over Barents, Norwegian Seas, Pacific Ocean
The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the flights were done in strict compliance with international airspace rules, without penetrating into other states’ airspace
Read more
False US reports about Russia in Afghanistan led to threats against diplomats — embassy
According to Russian diplomats, the paper has been inventing false stories in the absence of real reasons to blame Russia
Read more
US rainbow flag stunt: Kremlin warns LGBT propaganda aimed at minors outlawed in Russia
US Embassy sources told TASS that the rainbow flag had been designed by US painter and activist Gilbert Baker as a symbol of hope and diversity
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser deploys to Barents Sea for Arctic drills
At the final stage, the ship will accomplish combat exercises with missile and artillery systems, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Over 21 mln people take part in constitutional amendments vote - election commission
The turnout was 19.49%
Read more
Kiev, Donbass begin dialogue on special status law, says Russian envoy
The political subgroup came to a detailed discussion of" the law on the special status, Boris Gryzlov said
Read more
Hacker attack on Russian election website launched from US, UK, EU, and Ukraine
The nationwide vote to amend the Russian Constitution started on June 25 in all regions of Russia
Read more
Death of Sergei Krushchev in US was due to gunshot wound, authorities say
He was the son of the former First Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party’s Central Committee Nikita Krushchev
Read more
Russia has right to any research in its territory near Kurils — Kremlin
Earlier, the Japanese government rebuked Russia for performing geological research in the Sea of Okhotsk
Read more
SpaceX postpones launch of Starlink satellites indefinitely
The team needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts
Read more
Russia’s Su-30 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over neutral waters of Black Sea
Russian radars were continuously tracking the flight route of the US spy planes at a considerable distance from the Russian borders
Read more
Russia doubts secrecy of talks with US following publication of sensitive data — diplomat
According to the deputy foreign minister, Bolton’s memoirs have to do with the US domestic policy, not its foreign affairs
Read more
Japan’s scrapping Aegis Ashore deployment can influence talks with Russia, says minister
Responding to the question whether giving up the American missile defense systems can become a positive moment for the consultations with Moscow, the top diplomat said he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic
Read more
German chancellor calls for maintaining constructive dialogue with Russia
"I will therefore continue to strive for cooperation," she said
Read more
Ilyushin combat planes to get defensive aids suites against anti-aircraft missiles
The suite includes a jamming station that actively impacts a flying missile’s emissions and gives it a false direction, according to Chief Designer of Radiopribor Company Yevgeny Glebov
Read more
Press review: Has the UN lived up to expectations and US-Poland troop move menaces Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 26
Read more
Poland to confront security costs if it becomes 'frontline state’ — Russian diplomat
Speaking at a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Wednesday US President Donald Trump said that the United States would relocate part of its forces from Germany to Poland
Read more
Probe into death of Sergei Krushchev completed, no charges pressed, says police source
Sergei Khrushchev died on June 18 at the age of 84
Read more
Foreign spy planes flew over 30 times near Russian borders over week
Apart from that, six drones flew close to the Russian borders, according to the data published in the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda
Read more
Russian investment fund plans to invest in production of two more Favipiravir-based drugs
Clinical trials of Favipiravir are currently underway across the world, particularly India’s Glenmark has obtained registration already, whereas Turkey is undergoing registration now, according to the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Read more
Kremlin dismisses Lukashenko's claims Russia complicit in Belarusian election meddling
Lukashenko said on Thursday that he hoped to discuss with Putin in the near future what he described as external intervention in the election
Read more
US expects to get along with Russia despite plans to deploy troops in Poland — Trump
"I think it sends a very strong signal to Russia, but I think that a stronger signal sent to Russia is the fact that Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars to purchase energy from Russia through the pipeline," he said
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to upgrade Mi-24 attack helicopter to latest-generation gunship
Also, the helicopter’s lighting equipment has been adapted for using night vision goggles
Read more
Russia reports fewer than 7,000 COVID-19 cases for two days
The total number of infected people has reached 627,646
Read more
Putin, Macron discuss global challenges, anti-COVID efforts, Libya, Syria, Ukraine
The leaders continued to exchange views on ways to forge a new architecture of European security, other topics included current issues of Russian-French cooperation
Read more
Health Ministry expert warns COVID-19 vaccine will be no panacea
The vaccine is being developed by about 20 teams in Russia
Read more
NATO’s budget is 20 times Russia’s military spending, says envoy
As a result of NATO’s "soaring" military activity an unpredictable military-political situation is unfolding, according to the chief Russian delegate
Read more
EU won’t open borders to Russians on July 1, source says
The country is still viewed as posing coronavirus danger
Read more
Saakashvili says Russia ahead of Ukraine in terms of economic reforms
Russia has lots of things we are trying to amend in Ukraine, said Former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili
Read more
Russian Premier League’s Orenburg FC cancels match against Krasnodar FC over COVID-19
The RFU press service announced on Thursday that four RPL clubs were fined 100,000 rubles (over $1,440) in total for violating anti-coronavirus regulations
Read more
About 70 mln vaccine doses needed to develop herd immunity to COVID in Russia — expert
The Vektor Center will finish pre-clinical trials of an anti-coronavirus vaccine in June and plans to begin tests on volunteers from July 15
Read more
Kremlin notes citizens’ considerable interest in constitutional amendment vote
More than 10 million people took part in the vote on the amendments to Russia’s Constitution across the country on June 25
Read more
Ukraine to arrest 18 foreign ships for entering Crimean ports
The Prosecutor’s Office reiterated that since 2014, Ukraine considers the entry of foreign ships to Crimean ports as a violation of its legislation
Read more
Russia reports 6,800 new coronavirus cases
Russia identified fewer than 7,000 new infections for the first time since April 29
Read more
Hungary makes investment decision on building extension of TurkStream
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said this spring that Hungary had initiated talks with Russia on increase of gas supplies to 4.2 bln cubic meters
Read more
French president’s office describes Macron’s conversation with Putin as profound
The two presidents also agreed to continue their effort aimed at convoking a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council
Read more
EU to reopen borders with 18 nations but not Russia or US — source
The document is yet to be formally agreed by the Council of the European Union next week
Read more