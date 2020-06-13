US Secret Service admits to using pepper gas against protesters at DC’s Lafayette Square

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. US Secret Service, national security agency tasked with protection of the top officials, admitted Saturday that it used pepper spray against protesters at the Washington DC’s Lafayette Square on June 1.

"On June 5, the US Secret Service released information that the agency had concluded that no agency personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1, based on the record and information available at that time," the Secret Service said in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Since that time, the agency has learned that one agency employee used capsicum spray (i.e., pepper spray) during that effort," the statement continued, adding that the officer used pepper spray "in response to an assaultive individual."

On June 1, US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House’s Rose Garden over the continuing riots in the country. His address was accompanied by explosions of stun grenades and occasional shots. At that time, the police in full riot gear sought to clear the Lafayette Square, in front of the White House, of protesters.

After a while, the head of state left the official residence, and went towards the cleared square and then to the St. John’s Church.

A numbed of US media alleged that the protesters were forced from the square so that the president could walk towards the square. In particular, The New York Times published an op-ed titled "Protesters Dispersed With Tear Gas So Trump Could Pose at Church."

Mass protests and riots in the US sparked in many US states following the death of African American George Floyd. He died in hospital after a police officer used a choke hold during his arrest on May 25. All four involved police officers were fired and charged. US National Guard was has been brought in to fight the mass riots.