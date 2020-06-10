Buenos Aires requests Russian aid in tackling novel coronavirus — ambassador

BUENOS AIRES, June 10. /TASS/. The authorities of the Argentinean capital, Buenos Aires, have sought assistance from Russia and other countries in tackling the novel coronavirus epidemic, Russia’s Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said on Tuesday.

"There were no such requests at the governmental level, but Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Larreta filed a request to me regarding supplies of personal protective equipment for tackling the coronavirus. But I think this was a circular letter to all embassies," he told reporters.

"We reported to Moscow about this letter, and, as far as I know, this request is now being considered," he added.

According to the ambassador, the Buenos Aires authorities have asked to provide personal protective equipment, coronavirus testing kits and lung ventilators.

Speaking about cooperation with the Argentinean authorities on other matters, Feoktistov said "the dialogue continues, although in the online format."

"There are topics on which intense dialogue continues. This is primarily Venezuela, disarmament and a number of other issues," the ambassador added.

He expressed hope that Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Foreign Minister Felipe Sola, Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and President of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies (parliament’s lower chamber) Sergio Massa, who had earlier been invited to visit Russia, would arrive to the country on an official visit.

The first novel coronavirus case in Argentina was confirmed on March 3. By now, the country has over 23,000 cases of the infection, with 698 death. The nationwide quarantine was declared in the country from March 20. On June 4, the president lifted the obligatory social isolation in the majority of the country’s regions. However, he said that quarantine measures still remain stringent in the capital, Buenos Aires.