Coronavirus cases in Armenia surpass 8,000

YEREVAN, May 28. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 442 in the past twenty-four hours to 8,216, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

A total of 3,287 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness in the past day and 15 patients died, which is the largest daily number of fatalities over the entire period of the coronavirus spread in Armenia. Before that, the highest death toll was registered on May 27 (seven people). Fatalities in the republic have reached 113 since the start of the pandemic in the republic, the ministry said.

On May 14, the Armenian authorities extended by 30 days the state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, all types of public transport, kindergartens, fitness centers and shopping malls resumed their operation from May 18.

Also, the mask regime went into force in Armenia from May 25. Armenian citizens are required to wear face masks both in closed and open spaces.

Although the Armenian authorities have eased economic restrictions, they have warned that tight measures will be introduced in the republic to fight the coronavirus, if the data show an increase in COVID-19 cases.

