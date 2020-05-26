Armenia living through second wave of coronavirus epidemic, says PM

YEREVAN, May 26. /TASS/. Armenia is living through the second wave of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"We have just finished a regular meeting of the coronavirus response center. The situation with the pandemic in the country is quite serious. We agreed that we now have the second wave of the coronavirus infection spread in the country," he said, adding that he has ordered relevant agencies to impose fines on those who breach safety rules.