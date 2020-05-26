Armenia living through second wave of coronavirus epidemic, says PM

YEREVAN, May 26. /TASS/. Armenia is living through the second wave of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.
"We have just finished a regular meeting of the coronavirus response center. The situation with the pandemic in the country is quite serious. We agreed that we now have the second wave of the coronavirus infection spread in the country," he said, adding that he has ordered relevant agencies to impose fines on those who breach safety rules.
Coronavirus incidence rates have been demonstrating upward tendencies in the recent days, with more than 700 cases confirmed in the past two days and ten fatalities reported.
On May 14, the state of emergency was extended in the country for 30 more days. Nevertheless, public transport, kindergartens, gyms and shopping malls resumed operation from May 18. From May 25, people will be obliged to wear face masks both indoors and in the streets. The government warned that in case the coronavirus situation worsens it will toughen lockdown measures.