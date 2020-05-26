Serbia’s coronavirus cases reach 11,227, no new deaths recorded

BELGRADE, May 26. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 34 in the past 24 hours to reach 11,227, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities remained at 239, the national health ministry said Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, no people died from the virus-related causes, the death rate stands at 2.13%. In a single day, 3,427 people were tested for the virus, with 34 tests coming back positive. Moreover, 6,067 people recovered. The number of newly confirmed infections stayed at the same level, as Monday’s figures also showed 34 new infections.

Overall, 621 people are taken to hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, while 223,771 people were tested nationwide.

Serbia reported its first coronavirus case on March 23.

Earlier, Serbia asked Russia for help to fight the epidemic. Between April 3 and May 18, a Russian unit fully disinfected medical facilities in more than 40 cities and towns across Serbia, disinfecting 376 buildings and constructions.

