Russia, Cuba agree to extend cooperation on healthcare

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed their intention to extend cooperation of the healthcare agencies during a phone call, Kremlin press service disclosed.

"Discussing the coronavirus situation, [the sides] confirmed their intent to extend cooperation between healthcare agencies," the press service said, adding that Putin noted a significant contribution of the Cuban medics to provision of coronavirus aid to other nations.

The presidents also agreed to continue contacts at various levels as the epidemiologic situation normalizes.

According to the Kremlin press service, the Cuban president congratulated Putin with the 75th Victory Anniversary. The two leaders have also exchanged congratulations on 60th anniversary of restoration of Russian-Cuban diplomatic ties.

The phone call took place on Cuban initiative.