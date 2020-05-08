Putin, Netanyahu agree on two countries’ cooperation in developing COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia’s and Israel’s specialized organizations will cooperate in order to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The two leaders informed each other about measures to prevent the spread of the infection taken by Russia and Israel. An agreement was reached on regular interaction between specialized agencies, including as part of research to develop a vaccine against the virus," the press service said.

In addition to discussing the fight against coronavirus, Putin and Netanyahu raised a number of pressing global issues, in particular, the developments in Syria. "Topical issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed as well as various aspects of the developments in Syria," the press service said.

Putin and Netanyahu also exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, which is officially celebrated on May 9 in Israel as well. They are certain that it is essential to preserve the historical truth about World War II. The two leaders pointed to "the fundamental importance of preserving the truth about events of World War II, countering attempts to revise its outcome and falsify history." "In this regard, Benjamin Netanyahu noted the Red Army’s decisive contribution to the cause of the liberation of Europe and the defeat of Nazism," the press service stressed.

The Russian president wished good health and prosperity to Great Patriotic War veterans in that country.