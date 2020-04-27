EAEU demonstrates solidarity amid pandemic, unlike EU - expert

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has set an example of solidarity and team spirit amid the coronavirus pandemic, unlike the European Union, Timofei Borodachev, program director of the Valdai international discussion club, told TASS on Monday.

"The economic and pandemic crisis has revealed a quite high level of trust between the EAEU nations. Unlike the European Union countries, which have left each other to their own devices, neither of the EAEU nations has given any ground to be accused of pursuing a selfish policy," he noted.

According to the expert, EAEU nations have been helping each other in the conditions of the crisis, both economically and medically. "Obviously, this crisis has demonstrated actual solidarity within the EAEU. And once we have such solidarity, we should think of how to develop economic formats of cooperation," the analyst said.

According to Borodachev, more integration options will be in focus in the next three to four years, including possible admission of Uzbekistan and Tajiskistan.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier at a meeting of the EAEU heads of government that the Eurasian Economic Union was ripe for a higher level of integration.