Kim Jong-un sends letter to Syrian President al-Assad, agency reports

TASS, April 22. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a letter on Wednesday to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad thanking him for the Syrian leader’s letter sent on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of Kim Il-sung’s birthday, North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reported.

"Kim Jong-un in the letter expressed deep gratitude for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s heartfelt letter [with words] of sincere respect on the occasion the 108th anniversary of North Korean President Kim Il-sung’s birthday," the agency noted.

In the letter, Kim Jong-un also expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries based on long-standing friendly relations, particularly between previous leaders of North Korea and Syria, will continue developing.