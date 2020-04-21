Donetsk’s suburb comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, April 21. /TASS/. The village of Staromikhailovka in Donetsk’s western suburb came under shelling by Ukrainian troops. Three private houses were damaged, the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

"At 20:00 local time, Ukrainian troops opened fire from armored combat vehicles at the settlement of Staromikhailovka," it said.

According to the DPR’s mission, two shells hit one house and exploded inside it. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The DPR’s mission to the JCCC said earlier on Tuesday that twelve ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops had been reported during the previous day.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass in 2014, the parties have agreed more than 20 ceasefires. The longest one of them was reported in 2016 when the ceasefire stayed in place for six weeks in a row. However, all the efforts to establish lasting ceasefire have been failing so far.

The Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) summit in Paris on December 9 called for the establishment of a comprehensive truce in Donbass by the end of 2019. However Ukrainian troops continue shelling of the Donbass republics’ territory.