COVID-19 infection rate may climb again in the autumn, says expert

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection rate will slow down as warm summer weather will set in, but it may start climbing again in the autumn, the chief of the clinical research department of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology under the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Tatyana Ruzhentsova said on the Rossiya-1 federal news channel.

"It is very unlikely that the virus will leave us. There is a great probability that the rates will show a noticeable decline as the warm summer weather will set in, but in the autumn, a season of cold and wet weather, the coronavirus infection rate will climb again," she said.