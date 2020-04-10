Sweden’s coronavirus death toll hits 870

STOCKHOLM, April 10. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Sweden increased in the past 24 hours from 9,141 to 9,685 (96 infections per 100,000 people). The number of patients who died after contracting the virus increased by 77 to reach 870 on Friday, the national healthcare agency said.
There are 749 people in ICU in Sweden, while 565 patients of them are male.
Infections are reported from senior care homes in 15 regions of the country out of 21.
The Swedish government shut down national borders for foreigners not leaving in the EU after the union’s decision, public gatherings of more than 50 people are not advised. The authorities also recommended introducing distance learning for high school, universities and adult classes, while preschools, primary and middle schools stay open.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.