Sweden’s coronavirus death toll hits 870

STOCKHOLM, April 10. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Sweden increased in the past 24 hours from 9,141 to 9,685 (96 infections per 100,000 people). The number of patients who died after contracting the virus increased by 77 to reach 870 on Friday, the national healthcare agency said.

There are 749 people in ICU in Sweden, while 565 patients of them are male.

Infections are reported from senior care homes in 15 regions of the country out of 21.

The Swedish government shut down national borders for foreigners not leaving in the EU after the union’s decision, public gatherings of more than 50 people are not advised. The authorities also recommended introducing distance learning for high school, universities and adult classes, while preschools, primary and middle schools stay open.