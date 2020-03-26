G20 to inject $5 trillion into global economy to fight coronavirus consequences

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty (G20) will invest over $5 trillion into the global economy to overcome financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders of G20 member-states say in a joint statement after the extraordinary summit.

"We are currently undertaking immediate and vigorous measures to support our economies," the statement says. "We are injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic," the leaders say.