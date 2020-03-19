US National Security Advisor O’Brien to head US delegation to Moscow on May 9

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The US delegation to the celebratory events held in Moscow timed to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Second World War will be headed by US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said in a statement published by the US embassy on Thursday.

"I am honored to announce that Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, Ambassador Robert C. O’Brien, will lead the U.S. delegation to Moscow on May 9 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war against Nazi Germany," Sullivan said. "This high-level delegation underscores the commitment of the United States to honor the joint sacrifice of the allies, and the people of the United States and the Soviet Union who gave so much to ensure a safer world for all."

The celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Second World War will take place on May 9, 2020 in Moscow. Russia has sent invitations to US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as a number of European leaders. Leaders of India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria, and Serbia are among those who confirmed their attendance.