Austria’s coronavirus cases reach 428

VIENNA, March 13. /TASS/. The number of identified coronavirus cases in Austria grew from 361 to 428 in the past 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection said in a statement on Friday.

A total of 6,500 people have so far been tested for coronavirus in Austria. One patient has died and four have recovered. Coronavirus cases have been reported in all of the country’s nine regions.

In order to prevent the virus from spreading, Austrian authorities have banned open-air events involving more than 500 people and indoor events with over 100 participants. The ban does not apply to public transport, state agencies, shopping malls and stores. Kindergartens, schools and colleges across the country have moved to remote learning.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has called on the country’s people to suspend foreign trips.