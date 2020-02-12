Israel’s strikes in Syria destabilize situation in the country, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Israel’s air strikes in Syria are destabilizing the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"Israel’s strikes on the Syrian territory are among the destabilizing factors. Not only do such unilateral actions undermine Syria’s sovereignty, they put the lives and security of civilians at risk. This is what took place on February 6, when a passenger aircraft with 172 people onboard nearly came in the line of fire due to the actions of the Israeli air forces," she said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that on February 6, an Airbus-320 passenger aircraft was in danger of coming into the line of fire of Syria’s air defense systems near Damascus. The plane made an emergency landing at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase.