UN chief calls for cessation of hostilities in Syria’s Idlib

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 4. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on Turkey and Syria to stop hostilities in Syria’s Idlib governorate.

"We have been very clear expressing our enormous concern with the escalation that we are witnessing in Idlib and asking for a cessation of hostilities," Guterres told a news conference on Tuesday.

The UN chief stressed that there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis. "We don't believe there is a military solution for the conflict in Syria," he said. "We have said it time and time again that a solution is political and that the process needs to move on through the Geneva talks and then through the different steps related to it."

"We are particularly worried that now the escalation came into a situation in which we had Turkish army and Syrian army bombing each other, and that, of course, is a change in the nature of the conflict that is extremely worrying. And one reason more for the cessation of hostilities, before the escalation comes to a situation that then becomes totally out of control," he added.