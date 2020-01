CAIRO, January 13. /TASS/. The head of Libya’s Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, has emphatically refused to meet with the commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, the chief of Libya’s High Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri, said on Monday.

"We have refused to have a meeting with Haftar. The talks in Moscow are being held with Turkey and Russia," the television broadcaster Al Arabiya quotes al-Mishri as saying.