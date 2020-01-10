Newly appointed French ambassador to arrive in Russia next week — embassy

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The newly appointed French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy will arrive in Russia next week, the French diplomatic mission informed TASS on Friday.

"The French Council of Ministers has confirmed the appointment of Pierre Levy to Russia last week. We expect his arrival next week," the embassy said.

Levy will succeed French Ambassador to Moscow Sylvie Bermann, who completed her diplomatic mission to Russia in December 2019.

Levy served as French Ambassador to Poland from August 2, 2016 until January 6, 2020.