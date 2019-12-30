Handover of former Berkut riot police officers result of hard work — Lugansk envoy

On December 29, Ukraine and the Donbass republics completed the first large-scale prisoner swap in two years. The Donbass republics handed over 76 people, while Ukraine released 124 prisoners.

LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. The handover of former officers of the Berkut riot police to the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) is a result of prolonged and serious efforts, LPR envoy to the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine Olga Kobtseva told reporters on Monday.

"Three people were handed over to Lugansk, two [Berkut officers — TASS] to Donetsk. This was hard and serious work, however, the republics had more than enough arguments in favor of their release," she said. "Mr. [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky stressed yesterday when meeting the prisoners released by the Donbass republics at the airport that if needed, he would hand over a hundred Berkut officers in exchange for the people who were imprisoned in the republics," Kobtseva added.

"This confirms that the republics have presented the right demands with reasonable arguments, and the Ukrainian side had to accept them and compromise, developing a cooperation mechanism, which led to five Berkut officers being handed over to the republics," she stated.

On February 20, 2014, a group of unidentified people armed with sniper rifles opened fire at protesters and police as riots against then President Viktor Yanukovich and his government peaked in the heart of the Ukrainian capital. According to official reports, the attack left 53 people dead. The new Ukrainian government blamed the shooting on Berkut officers.

On December 28, the Kiev Court of Appeal ruled to release on personal recognizance former officers of the Berkut riot police units, charged with a violent crackdown on protestors on Kiev’s Maidan Square in early 2014. The court decision applied to Pavel Abroskin, Sergei Zinchenko and Oleg Yanishevsky, who were being held at the Lukyanovsky pretrial detention facility in Kiev, and Alexander Marinchenko and Sergei Tamtura, who were held under house arrest.