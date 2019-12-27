Flight data recorders recovered after Kazakhstan plane crash

"Rescue works at the crash site are ongoing. An investigation is underway. The flight data recorders have been found and will be analyzed," Sklyar said.

NUR-SULTAN, December 27. /TASS/. Flight data recorders have been recovered at the Bek Air plane’s crash site near Kazakhstan’s Almaty, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters on Friday.

According to the official, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee and the Department for Investigating Air Accidents are collecting information about the aircraft’s maintenance and possible earlier accidents.

"We will request the assistance of specialists of the Interstate Aviation Committee, they have been informed and the flight data recorders will be deciphered with this international organization’s participation," he said.

Bek Air’s Fokker-100 aircraft en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff outside the Almaty airport early on Friday. The plane lost altitude and crashed into a concrete structure. There were 93 passengers and five crewmembers onboard. According to the latest reports, 12 people were killed in the crash, including the plane’s captain. Some 49 people have been hospitalized. A government commission has been set up to investigate the crash.