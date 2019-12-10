Macron thanks Zelensky for decisive actions on settling conflict in east Ukraine

"At the summit, the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky took place for the first time," Macron told reporters at a news conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris. "In this regard, I want to note the political courage and decisiveness that the Ukrainian president has shown since his election by seeking to achieve peace in the conflict that harms his country," he added.

"The fact that we gathered together in Paris is an important result from different points of view. That’s reliable progress, which was not obvious in advance, given that there had been no specific steps forward for many years," Macron stressed. "I believe that the mere fact that this forum was held and that negotiations lasting several hours took place at it is an achievement in itself."