Comprehensive ceasefire in Donbass may follow after Normandy Four summit - advisor

KIEV, December 6. /TASS/. Ukraine should not expect new important agreements from the Normandy Four summit in Paris but the meeting may result in establishing a comprehensive ceasefire in Donbass and prisoner exchange, advisor to the Ukrainian president Nikita Poturaev said on Friday.

"No new Minsk Agreements or some kind of Paris Agreements will come out of the meeting in Paris. However, the summit may result in three things - ceasefire along the whole contact line, which is envisaged by the Minsk Agreements, and prisoner exchange. If these two things are fulfilled, a political process will follow, namely elections [in Donbass] in accordance with Ukrainian laws," Poturaev told 1+1 TV channel.

He clarified that prisoner exchange should be carried out on the 'all for all' basis with reference to lists provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Normandy Four summit will be held on December 9 in Paris. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will take part in the summit.