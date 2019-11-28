US to keep pressure on Russia over Minsk deal implementation — Department of State

WASHINGTON, November 28. /TASS/. The United States and its partners will continue to exert pressure on Russia regarding its implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian reconciliation, US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The United States is committed to working with our Allies and partners to keep pressure on Russia to live up to its commitments under the Minsk agreements and to begin the process of peacefully restoring Ukraine’s full sovereignty over the Donbas," Ortagus said. "This would be a first step in the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters."

Moreover, the spokesperson added that in the run-up to the Normandy Quartet (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France), due to take place in Paris on December 9, the United States "reaffirms our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"In recent weeks, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has taken prudent but difficult steps towards peace and reform, which include: engaging diplomatically to advance the peace process; furthering disengagement along the line of contact; strengthening the rule of law; creating a healthier investment climate; and streamlining Ukraine’s defense sector," she continued. "The United States commends Ukraine for instituting reforms necessary for its long-term security and prosperity."

"The United States stands with Ukraine as it moves forward with peace negotiations," Ortagus said.

Who fails to observe Minsk deal

The Minsk agreements reached on February 12, 2015 by the Normandy Four leaders envisaged ceasefire and also laid out a roadmap for a lasting settlement in Ukraine, including local elections and a constitutional reform to give more autonomy to the war-torn eastern regions. The Ukrainian forces and militias of the self-proclaimed republics have repeatedly accused each other of violating ceasefire and other provisions of the Minsk agreements. Russia is one of the guarantors of the Minsk Accords.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Russia was not a party to the conflict in southeastern Ukraine and the Minsk agreements had not yet been fully implemented because the Ukrainian side has completely ditched the implementation of political section of the document, citing security reasons. So far, Kiev has failed to carry out a constitutional reform, bring into use the law on special status for Donbass, adopt a law on elections in the region. Instead, the Ukrainian government insists that a section of the country’s border with Russia now controlled by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, must be returned under its control, although, in line with the Minsk agreements, this is supposed to happen only after local elections take place in those areas.